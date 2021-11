Video: UC Riverside Drains Stunning Long-Distance Buzzer-Beater to Upset ASU

Elsa/Getty Images

The UC Riverside men's basketball team earned an improbable upset road win over Arizona State on Thursday, as J.P. Moorman II drilled a game-winning buzzer-beater from beyond half court for a 66-65 victory.

Moorman finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds as UC Riverside improved to 1-1. Flynn Cameron had a team-high 18 points. It's the Highlanders' first-ever win over the Sun Devils, ending a three-game losing streak.

UC Riverside hosts La Sierra in its home opener on Nov. 14. Arizona State (1-1) will remain at home for a game against 0-2 North Florida on Nov. 15.