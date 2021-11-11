Report: ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 Leaders Suggested Exploring 12-Team CFP Model

Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A 12-team College Football Playoff system is still a real possibility for the future.

According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, "commissioners within the Alliance—the ACC, the Big Ten and the Pac-12—suggested that the group explore an alternate 12-team playoff model that would guarantee access for each Power 5 conference champion" plus the "highest-ranked Group of 5 champion" during last week's CFP management committee meeting.

