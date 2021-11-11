Mets Rumors: Brewers' David Stearns Targeted for President of Baseball Ops Job

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File

The New York Mets aren't giving up on their pursuit of David Stearns, but they are reportedly set to wait another year in an attempt to make it happen.

Per Tim Britton, Britt Ghiroli and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Mets are targeting Stearns as their next president of baseball operations "even if they have to wait another season to land him."

The report noted that New York is "operating under the belief" that Stearns' contract with the Milwaukee Brewers runs out after next season, and he "has serious interest in the position" with the Mets.

Stearns was one of the Mets' initial targets when they began seeking candidates for their president of baseball operations last month.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported on Oct. 18 that the Brewers denied the Mets' request to interview Stearns.

New York is still searching for a president of baseball operations and general manager. Ghiroli, Britton and Rosenthal noted the Mets are "moving closer" to hiring a general manager.

Sandy Alderson currently serves as team president, but MLB Network's Jon Heyman said in September that the plan for next season was for someone new to run the baseball operations department.

Speaking to reporters at the general manager meetings on Wednesday, Alderson said the Mets are only focusing on hiring a GM this offseason.

Stearns has been a key figure in Milwaukee's front office since replacing Doug Melvin as general manager in September 2015. The 36-year-old added president of baseball operations to his title when he signed a contract extension in January 2019.

When the Brewers hired Matt Arnold as general manager after the 2020 season, Stearns remained in the role of president of baseball operations.

The Brewers have made four consecutive playoff appearances and won two National League Central titles since 2018. They lost to the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS this season.