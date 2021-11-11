MLB Trade Rumors: Bryan Reynolds Has 'Significant Interest' from Yankees, Mariners

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Two American League teams are reportedly hoping to pry All-Star center fielder Bryan Reynolds away from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners both have "significant interest" in Reynolds, although the Pirates feel "no pressure" to move him since he is under contract through 2025.

The 26-year-old Reynolds broke out and enjoyed a career year in 2021, setting personal bests in almost every major category en route to his first All-Star nod.

In addition to slashing .302/.390/.522, Reynolds blasted a career-high 24 home runs, drove in 90 RBI, scored 93 runs and tied for the Major League lead with eight triples.

Reynolds was one of the lone bright spots on a Pirates team that went 61-101 and finished last in the National League Central by 10 games.

After finishing fourth in the NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2019 when he hit .314 with 16 homers and 68 RBI, Reynolds dropped off in a big way during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

The Baltimore native hit just .189 with seven home runs and 19 RBI in 55 games, but the struggles proved to be an aberration, as Reynolds bounced back last season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Both the Yankees and Mariners would benefit greatly from adding Reynolds if either is able to acquire him from the Pirates.

The Yankees were without starting center fielder Aaron Hicks for nearly the entire 2021 season because of a left wrist injury. That forced them to play veteran Brett Gardner far more than expected, and it also resulted in Aaron Judge seeing a lot of action in center.

Gardner is now a free agent, and while Hicks is still under contract, it isn't certain how well the 32-year-old will bounce back from a torn tendon sheath in his wrist.

Additionally, Reynolds is a switch hitter, which would add some much-needed versatility to a Yankees lineup that was heavy on right-handed hitters last season.

The Mariners leaned heavily on Jarred Kelenic as their starting center fielder last season, and he largely struggled from an offensive perspective, hitting just .181 with 14 homers and 43 RBI.

The 22-year-old was essentially forced into a full-time role because 2020 AL Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis was limited to 36 games by a torn meniscus.

Reynolds, Kelenic and Lewis are all center fielders by trade, but they have positional versatility in the outfield and could give the M's an elite outfield defense.

Despite making the playoffs last season, the Yankees fell short of expectations, as they lost in the AL Wild Card game. The Mariners were just the opposite in that they far exceeded expectations by narrowly missing the postseason with a 90-72 record.

If the Pirates decide to part with Reynolds, he could be a key figure in helping the Yankees win their first World Series since 2009 or helping the Mariners reach the playoffs for the first time since 2001.