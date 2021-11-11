DeSean Jackson 'Not Asking to Get the Ball 100 Times' After Signing with Raiders

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Newly-signed Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DeSean Jackson is ready for a fresh start. The 14-year-old veteran said he would accept any role his new team asks of him.

"I'm not asking to get the ball 100 times. I'm not asking to play 100 percent," Jackson told reporters Wednesday. "Whatever that role is that fits, just let me play it to the best of my ability."

Jackson started the year with the Los Angeles Rams, and after seven games, he requested his release, which the Rams granted on Nov. 2. He signed a $1 million contract with the Raiders after clearing waivers

Jackson is expected to be Las Vegas' deep threat receiver going forward after Henry Ruggs III was released last week. Ruggs was arrested and faces four felony charges and a misdemeanor charge after a car crash that resulted in the death of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog.