Raiders Rumors: DeSean Jackson's Financial Details in 1-Year LV Contract Revealed

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly signing wide receiver DeSean Jackson to a $1 million contract for the rest of the 2021 season following his release by the Los Angeles Rams.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported details of the deal Tuesday:

Jackson was released after the Rams failed to find a deal ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Nov. 2. He cleared waivers before signing as a free agent with the Raiders.

The 34-year-old Cal product showed he still possesses game-breaking speed with a 75-yard touchdown catch against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3. He also had a 68-yard grab in a Week 5 clash with the Seattle Seahawks.

Jackson couldn't carve out a consistent target share as part of a passing game that also features Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and Tyler Higbee among the options for quarterback Matthew Stafford. He finished with eight catches on 15 targets in seven games

The three-time Pro Bowler hasn't played a high-volume role since being targeted 74 times in 12 games with the Bucs in 2018. His past two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles were derailed by injuries.

He should receive a more steady role with the Raiders, where he'll be the big-play target in three-wide sets alongside Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards.

It's a role that was vacated after the Raiders released Henry Ruggs III, who faces five charges, including four felony counts, related to a car crash that killed a 23-year-old woman, Tina Tintor, and her dog in Las Vegas.

Jackson has recorded 620 catches for 10,877 yards and 57 receiving touchdowns across 167 career games. He's also tallied four rushing TDs and four punt return scores.

The Raiders' next game comes Sunday night when they host the Kansas City Chiefs in a pivotal AFC West matchup.