Georgia's Adam Anderson Charged with Rape, Voluntarily Turns Himself in to Police

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Adam Anderson has been charged with rape by the Athens-Clarke County police department, per Seth Emerson of The Athletic.

His lawyer said in a statement that Anderson "voluntarily surrendered" on Wednesday and "is innocent of the charge brought against him and intends to vigorously defend himself in court."

Per Jake Rowe of 247Sports, a 21-year-old woman filed an incident report about two weeks ago, saying that Anderson raped her while she was asleep on Oct. 29. The woman told police she had a few drinks, fell asleep and when she woke up, Anderson was penetrating her. She said it was not consensual.

Georgia suspended Anderson indefinitely in light of the allegations.

"We are aware of the report, and we don't comment on law enforcement matters, but I've been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field," head coach Kirby Smart said last Thursday. "I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols."

Anderson's lawyer, Steve Sadow, said last week that the woman's allegations were "unfounded and unsupported" and that she "apparently made inconsistent claims."

Sadow requested last week that Anderson be reinstated to the team.

"In the interest of justice and fairness, Adam hopes and prays the UGA community and the public keep an open mind and not prejudge him based on inconsistent, unsubstantiated and baseless accusations," he added.

The senior outside linebacker has registered 5.5 sacks and 32 tackles this season for the top-ranked Bulldogs.