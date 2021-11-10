Scott Boras Says Juan Soto Wants to Play for a Club That Competes Annually

AP Photo/Nick Wass

Juan Soto could be hesitant to sign an extension with the Washington Nationals if the team isn't a consistent contender.

Soto's agent Scott Boras discussed the player's future Wednesday:

"Juan Soto wants to win," Boras said. "So the first thing that’s gonna have to happen is that he knows that he's working with an ownership that’s gonna annually try to compete and win. And then I think once he knows that, then he'll be ready to sit down and talk whenever they choose to talk."

Soto was named one of three finalists for the National League MVP after hitting .313 with 29 home runs and a league-best .465 on-base percentage. The rest of the team didn't provide much help, struggling to a 65-97 record that was the fifth-worst in the majors.

Soto does still have three more years under team control before potentially hitting free agency after the 2024 season, which gives the Nationals time to turn things around.

The sentiment could still be disappointing after the Nationals have lost several notable players to free agency in recent years, including Boras clients Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon. The team also traded shortstop Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers this season despite having one more year before free agency.

Washington won't want to lose Soto considering what he has shown through four seasons.

The 23-year-old finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2018 before becoming a key part of the team's run to a World Series title in 2019. The outfielder hit .333 with three home runs and seven RBI in the seven-game series against the Houston Astros.

Soto followed it up with a batting title in 2020 after hitting .351 with 13 home runs in the shortened season.

There are still question marks about the rest of the Nationals after back-to-back losing seasons and moving forward without Turner or Max Scherzer. It's clear Soto wants to see some improvements before inking a long-term deal with the organization.