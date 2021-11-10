Vanessa Bryant Files Kobe Bryant-Themed 'Mamba Vino' Wine Trademark Applications

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant has filed four trademarks that indicate the start of Kobe Bryant-themed wines:

TMZ Sports also confirmed the news, noting Vanessa signed off on the paperwork under the applicant of Kobe Bryant LLC.

Kobe was known as the Black Mamba during his playing career, although Vino was another of his many nicknames (h/t Basketball Reference). The Hall of Fame player died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

His wife Vanessa has remained active with Bryant's estate since then, filing a trademark for "Mamba and Mambacita" with the intention of using it for clothing and shoes, per TMZ Sports. She also reportedly filed a trademark for "KB24" to help build a sports and entertainment empire.

In April, Bryant's estate severed ties with Nike after the player's post-retirement contract ran out.

"I was hoping to forge a lifelong partnership with Nike that reflects my husband's legacy," Vanessa said in a statement, via Nick DePaula of ESPN. "We will always do everything we can to honor Kobe and Gigi's legacies. That will never change."