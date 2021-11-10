Vanessa Bryant Files Kobe Bryant-Themed 'Mamba Vino' Wine Trademark Applications

Vanessa Bryant Files Kobe Bryant-Themed 'Mamba Vino' Wine Trademark ApplicationsNovember 11, 2021
Vanessa Bryant has filed four trademarks that indicate the start of Kobe Bryant-themed wines:
Josh Gerben @JoshGerben
Kobe Bryant LLC (a company owned by Vanessa Bryant) has filed 4 new trademarks:<br><br>1. MAMBA VINO 2024<br>2. MAMBA VINO 24<br>3. MAMBA VINO 8<br>4. MAMBA VINO <br><br>The filings, made on November 5th, indicate that MAMBA VINO-branded wine might be on store shelves soon.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KobeBryant?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KobeBryant</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakeShow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakeShow</a> <a href="https://t.co/1EFQ84yohz">pic.twitter.com/1EFQ84yohz</a>
TMZ Sports also confirmed the news, noting Vanessa signed off on the paperwork under the applicant of Kobe Bryant LLC.
Kobe was known as the Black Mamba during his playing career, although Vino was another of his many nicknames (h/t Basketball Reference). The Hall of Fame player died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.
His wife Vanessa has remained active with Bryant's estate since then, filing a trademark for "Mamba and Mambacita" with the intention of using it for clothing and shoes, per TMZ Sports. She also reportedly filed a trademark for "KB24" to help build a sports and entertainment empire.
In April, Bryant's estate severed ties with Nike after the player's post-retirement contract ran out.
"I was hoping to forge a lifelong partnership with Nike that reflects my husband's legacy," Vanessa said in a statement, via Nick DePaula of ESPN. "We will always do everything we can to honor Kobe and Gigi's legacies. That will never change."