Yankees Rumors: Evaluators Expect NY to Pursue Corey Seager, 'Elite' Free-Agent SS

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The New York Yankees are reportedly expected to be big players in free agency this season, especially at the shortstop position.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported Wednesday that "some evaluators in the industry" believe the Yankees will pursue elite shortstops, including Corey Seager.

There has perhaps never been a more stacked group of free-agent shortstops in one offseason, as Seager, Carlos Correa, Trevor Story, Marcus Semien and Javier Baez are all set to be available on the open market.

While the Yankees reached the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season in 2021, it was considered a disappointing campaign for the franchise.

New York entered the season as the favorite to win the American League, but it could only muster a third-place finish in the AL East at 92-70, eight games behind the division-winning Tampa Bay Rays.

To make matters worse, the Yanks fell to the division runner-up Boston Red Sox in the AL Wild Card Game, marking the first time they weren't among the final four teams standing in the American League since 2016, when they last missed the postseason.

Shortstop was a major problem area for the Yankees last season, as Gleyber Torres struggled both offensively and defensively before getting shifted to second base.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Torres played far better in all phases as a second baseman, so it stands to reason he will remain there in 2022.

New York's primary shortstop option with Torres at second was Gio Urshela, but he is much better and a more natural fit at third base. That should lead New York to go all-out to sign a high-end shortstop this offseason.

Seager was the one specifically mentioned by Olney, and it can be argued that he is the best shortstop and overall player on the market.

The 27-year-old is a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, plus he was named the National League Championship Series MVP and World Series MVP when the Los Angeles Dodgers won it all in 2020.

Seager is also a left-handed batter, which would play well at Yankee Stadium and give New York's lineup more balance.

Although Seager missed significant time last season because of a hand injury, he was highly productive when healthy, hitting .306 with 16 home runs, 57 RBI and 54 runs in 95 games.

Correa is another elite option after enjoying a career year with the Houston Astros, while Story and Semien are perhaps just a slight step down and then followed by Baez.