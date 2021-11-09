Red Sox Will Pursue New Kyle Schwarber Contract in Free Agency, Chaim Bloom Says

Elsa/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom confirmed Tuesday that the team will pursue a new contract for Kyle Schwarber in free agency, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The news comes after Schwarber declined his $11.5 mutual option for the 2022 season.

Schwarber's future in Boston was put into question after slugger J.D. Martinez opted in for the 2022 season. However, Bloom said last week that the Red Sox had been engaged in contract discussions with the veteran outfielder despite Martinez's decision to opt in.

"We've been engaged with Kyle. We're going to stay engaged," Bloom said, per MassLive's Matt Vautour. "Obviously knowing that J.D. is here changes how we look at the lineup and our position player group generally. But we played some of our best baseball with both of those guys. They certainly both fit. It just gives us more clarity going forward as to which paths we might take going forward as we reshape and put together this position player group for 2022."

Schwarber had one of the best seasons of his career in 2021 and was even better in the second half of the year after being traded from the Washington Nationals to the Red Sox.

The 28-year-old slashed .291/.435/.522 with seven home runs and 18 RBI in 41 regular-season games with Boston. He was also effective in the postseason, slashing .205/.286/.432 with three home runs and six RBI in 11 games.

If Schwarber returns to the Red Sox, it's unclear what position he will play, as Boston played him at first base toward the end of the 2021 campaign and into the playoffs.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden predicted Schwarber will sign a contract somewhere in the three-year, $54 million range. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel predicted a three-year, $45 million deal.

It's unclear which other teams are interested in Schwarber.