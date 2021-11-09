Mets' Sandy Alderson Says NYC's 'Big Stage' Isn't Helping Team in GM Search

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The New York Mets have been unable to lure top candidates for their front office vacancy this offseason, and team president Sandy Alderson believes it's due to the team's location.

"I think it's mostly about New York, and not about, you know, Steve [Cohen] or the organization or what have you," Alderson said, per Jake Seiner of the Associated Press. "It's a big stage and some people would just prefer to be elsewhere."

Owner Steve Cohen is reportedly running the search, per The Athletic, a little more than one year after purchasing the team. It hasn't led to much success with several notable people turning down the opportunity:

The team was initially on the hunt for a president of baseball operations, but Alderson said Tuesday the organization now only plans to hire a general manager this offseason.

Alderson also said he was surprised by being turned down by the initial list of candidates.

"There are a lot of factors that come into play, but I would say it's, you know, it's not unforgiving, but it's a demanding place," he said of New York. "Which I enjoy, by the way."

Moving to a big market could be a deterrent for someone like Billy Beane, who would be making a lateral move from the Oakland Athletics after running the front office since 1997. On the other hand, the team was also looking to bring in Theo Epstein, who found success with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs—not exactly small teams with limited fanbases.

Raquel Ferreira chose not to formally interview for the role after serving as assistant general manager with the Red Sox.

The team was also turned down by New York Yankees assistant general manager Jean Afterman, who, as it turns out, works in the same city as the Mets.

New York was also unable to land a president of baseball operations last year, eventually hiring Jared Porter as general manager until he was fired for allegedly sending explicit text messages to a female reporter. Acting general manager Zack Scott was also dismissed after a DWI arrest.

It leaves Cohen and Alderson on the lookout for someone willing to run the front office.