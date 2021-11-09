MLB Rumors: Robbie Ray, Eduardo Rodriguez Drawing Interest from Angels in Free Agency

Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels reportedly have their eye on starting pitching this offseason.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the American League West team is looking "to add at least one and possibly two impact starting pitchers" and is interested in southpaws Robbie Ray and Eduardo Rodriguez.

It isn't particularly surprising the Angels are looking for starting pitching considering they were just 22nd in the league in starting pitching ERA during the 2021 campaign.

Those totals were also with Shohei Ohtani dominating on his way to a 3.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 156 strikeouts in 130.1 innings. It was the first time in his career he pitched more than 51.2 innings in a season, so relying on him to replicate that in 2022 may not be the most surefire way to guarantee an effective starting staff.

Even if he does remain as durable and unhittable for extended stretches, Los Angeles needs more pitching around him if it is going to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Ray, 30, is a veteran who would immediately elevate the staff. The 2017 All-Star turned in the best season of his career in 2021 for the Toronto Blue Jays and led the league across the board with 32 starts, 193.1 innings pitched, a 2.84 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP and 248 strikeouts.

The performance was perfect timing for the southpaw heading into free agency, and the Angels would be the fourth team of his career after stints with the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

While Rodriguez can't match Ray's gaudy numbers, he was sixth in American League Cy Young voting in 2019 for the Boston Red Sox and is younger at 28 years old.

He is also playoff tested with 11 postseason appearances on his resume and would likely slide in near the top of the Angels' rotation if they signed him.