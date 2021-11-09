Kurt Angle Talks Bron Breakker; Jay White on AEW Interest; Finn Balor vs. WALTER

Photo credit: WWE.com

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Angle Questions if Breakker Can be Face of WWE

Bron Breakker has enjoyed one of the quickest ascents in recent memory in WWE, reminiscent of the likes of Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar.

Angle, who is a WWE Hall of Famer and widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, chimed in this week on Breakker and his potential as a top star in WWE.

Speaking on his Kurt Angle Show podcast (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marco Rovere), Angle praised Breakker's ability but also wondered if Breakker has what it takes to be "the guy" in WWE eventually:

"Bron is a talented individual. I love his style, he's very physical. I think the company could do a lot of good with him. I don't know if he's the guy that you want to build the company around, but I do believe that he should be one of the very top guys eventually. He's that talented, he can be something very special if they use him right."

Breakker is the son of former WWE and WCW star Rick Steiner and the nephew of Scott Steiner. Although WWE hasn't given him the Steiner name, there have been subtle acknowledgements of his pedigree on NXT commentary.

The 24-year-old Breakker played college football at Kennesaw State as a fullback and signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020 before being released.

Breakker then turned his attention to professional wrestling and had limited experience before WWE signed him to a developmental contract in February.

By September, Breakker had made his televised debut in NXT, and he is already one of the faces of the brand.

Breakker lost an NXT Championship match to Tommaso Ciampa at Halloween Havoc last month, but all signs point toward him winning the title in the near future and being the face of NXT 2.0.

It seems Breakker has all the tools needed to be a star, including the look, in-ring work, promo ability and intensity. All he needs now is additional experience and seasoning.

Only time will tell if Breakker can become a John Cena or Roman Reigns-esque star for WWE, but there is no question the company views him as something special and a potential top guy in the future.

White Says He Hasn't Had Talks with AEW

Jay White is one of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's biggest stars, but he hasn't had any discussions with AEW about potentially joining the company.

In an interview with Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), White denied rumors and speculation that he has been approached by AEW:

"I was never or have never been approached in regards to AEW. Especially when they were starting up. I don't know where that rumor came from. It's just like everything else to do with wrestling in regards to wrestling, people just like to push s--t out there as if it's true and everyone just eats it up. No, I was never approached in regards to AEW. I don't know where that came from."

White acknowledged that WWE has shown interest in the past, but he also shot down a rumor that he signed a seven-year contract with NJPW in 2018.

The 29-year-old Kiwi is the reigning NEVER Openweight champion in NJPW, and he has also held the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, IWGP Intercontinental Championship and IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.

Recently, White has been making appearances for Impact Wrestling as well.

AEW has had many New Japan stars appear on its show over the past year, including KENTA, Minoru Suzuki, Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata, among others.

White would be a massive addition to AEW or any other wrestling company, but it seems as though his primary focus remains on New Japan for now.

WWE Teases Possible Balor vs. WALTER Match

During a WWE tour of the United Kingdom, two of the company's top European stars teased a potential future match.

A Twitter user tweeted a photo of Finn Balor gesturing toward WALTER during Monday's WWE live event in Leeds, England:

Per WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton, Balor defeated Sheamus in a singles match on that show, while WALTER beat Cesaro.

Balor and WALTER have never wrestled each other, although a match between them was teased previously when both were in NXT early last year. The match never happened, though, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the pandemic hit, WALTER and all of the other Europe-based NXT wrestlers went back home, meaning it wasn't possible to play the rivalry off.

By the time WALTER returned to the United States, Balor had moved on to other things and eventually got called back up to the main roster.

Balor is part of the Raw roster, while WALTER has been in limbo since dropping the NXT United Kingdom Championship to Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36 in August.

There has been speculation about WALTER being called up to the main roster, but he has always been publicly reluctant about moving to the United States.

If WALTER changes his mind and does decide to make the move, however, a match against Balor a dream match realized for many wrestling fans.

