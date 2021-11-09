Lakers' Anthony Davis Says He Vomited At End of 3rd Quarter During Hornets Game

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis said he continued to feel the effects of a stomach illness during Monday night's overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Davis, who played just seven minutes in Saturday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, told reporters he's been throwing up frequently, and that continued against the Hornets:

The All-Star forward played through the stomach bug to tally 32 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks, four assists and three steals in the 126-123 victory over Charlotte.

Los Angeles is going to need Davis on the floor as much as possible while LeBron James recovers from an abdominal strain, and the 28-year-old University of Kentucky product stepped up in a major way to help the team improve its record to 6-5.

The four-time All-NBA First Team selection said his motivation for playing through the illness was quite simple.

"We needed a win mostly," Davis said. "We wasn't losing this game."

Carmelo Anthony played a key role in the win with 29 points off the bench, while Russell Westbrook added another triple-double to his resume with 17 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

James has been absent since a Nov. 2 win over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers have gone 1-2 without him, and head coach Frank Vogel said there's still "no timetable" for his return despite his presence on the floor to do some shooting Monday.

The win over Charlotte kicked off a five-game homestand for the Lakers. They'll also face the Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls.

It's important for L.A. to build its record into more positive territory during the stretch because that's followed by a tricky five-game road trip that starts against the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Davis and Westbrook will each be expected to log a lot of minutes until James can return to once again spread out the responsibly among the three superstars.

In Davis' case, shaking off the stomach illness would go a long way in helping him handle the heavy workload during a busy part of the schedule.