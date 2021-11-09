Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan Set for WWE Raw Women's Title Match

Photo credit: WWE.com

Liv Morgan won a Fatal 5-Way match to become the No. 1 contender for Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Morgan outlasted Carmella, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Queen Zelina. She tied Carmella up in a crucifix pin after Carmella attempted to steal a pinfall on a prone Zelina.

Lynch didn't wait long to send a message to the challenger.

It's unclear when Morgan will be able to capitalize on her opportunity since Survivor Series on Nov. 21 is looming. As expected, WWE announced its two women's champions from Raw and SmackDown will be facing off on pay-per-view.

Based on Morgan's status within the promotion, this probably won't be a case of her taking the title from Lynch before Survivor Series like AJ Styles did to Jinder Mahal in 2017. The 27-year-old has also earned the right to be positioned as a genuine threat for The Man, something that wouldn't be conveyed if she grapples for the belt on a random Raw.

Morgan has yet to compete in a championship match. Because of that, her profile could grow in a big way even if she were to come up short in her first crack at Lynch.

Belair is a prime example of that. She was unable to capture the NXT Women's Championship, but her battles with Ripley and Shayna Baszler set the stage for fans to take her seriously when she fought Sasha Banks for the SmackDown women's title at WrestleMania 37.

Monday's result could be the sign of a big singles run for Morgan.