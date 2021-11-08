Clayton Kershaw Not Offered Qualifying Contract Offer by Dodgers Ahead of Deadline

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers did not extend a qualifying offer to longtime ace Clayton Kershaw, who is set to be a free agent.

Dodgers free-agent shortstop Corey Seager and utility player Chris Taylor were among the fourteen players to be offered one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer deals before the Sunday night's deadline. Teams are entitled to draft pick compensation if players reject the offers and sign elsewhere.

The 33-year-old Kershaw has spent his entire 14-year career with the Dodgers. The left-hander was once one of the best pitchers in baseball, winning three National League Cy Young Awards and earning MVP honors in 2014. Kershaw helped lead Los Angeles to a World Series title in 2020.

However, he is coming off an injury-plagued 2021 season, missing over two months with inflammation in his forearm and elbow. He returned around mid-September, but it was short-lived, as he had to exit his Oct. 1 start with the same injury and didn't pitch for the rest of the year. Kershaw finished 10-8 with a 3.55 ERA in 22 regular-season starts.

At the time of Kershaw's injury, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw did not need Tommy John surgery because his ulnar collateral ligament was intact. The status of Kershaw's left arm will be determined when he resumes throwing during the offseason.

Los Angeles reportedly intends to bring Kershaw back despite not giving him a qualifying offer. The Dodgers also hope to work out a deal for free-agent ace Max Scherzer, who they acquired at this year's trade deadline.

With Kershaw set to hit the open market, the Dodgers will have some competition to retain the southpaw. MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported last month that the Texas Rangers are most likely to land Kershaw if he doesn't return to Los Angeles.