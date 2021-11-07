WWE Rumors: 10 More NXT Stars Discussed for Recent Cuts; Thatcher, Burch Linked

WWE

WWE's latest round of roster cuts was reportedly almost a lot larger.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported there were around 10 additional names being considered for releases, most of whom were older talents in NXT. Meltzer said Danny Burch and Timothy Thatcher were among the names considered.

Burch's former tag team partner, Oney Lorcan, was among the people who were cut. Thatcher has not been seen much on NXT programming since the end of his partnership with Tommaso Ciampa.

NXT has undergone massive changes in recent months, with higher-ups abandoning its previous iteration that was essentially a WWE version of an independent promotion. Instead, the company is emphasizing younger developmental talent—molds that Thatcher and Burch do not necessarily fit.

Burch is 39 and has not found a gimmick that would transition well to the main roster during his time in NXT. Thatcher is 38, and while he seemed to find a niche with Ciampa, their storyline was abandoned in favor of handing Goldie back to the NXT lifer.

It's unclear why WWE chose to keep Burch, Thatcher and the other older talents who were on the block. However, anyone in developmental who is in their mid-30s or older should probably not feel safe with WWE's current direction.