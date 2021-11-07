WWE Rumors on Karrion Kross' Backstage Heat, Scarlett and Mia Yim

WWE

More information on the releases of Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux and Mia Yim has come to the surface as WWE deals with the fallout of its latest roster cuts.

Fightful Select reported that Kross' main-roster retooling—which eliminated Scarlett as his valet and repackaged his entrance and ring gear—was the idea of WWE creative. The report also says that Kross "immediately" had heat backstage, but it does not delve into the reasoning.

It was clear Kross was unhappy with his direction after leaving NXT. He ripped the helmet he was given by WWE creative for his ring entrance. WWE's handling of Kross on the main roster has to be considered one of the biggest botches in recent memory, as it seemed he and Scarlett had a gimmick that was ready-made for stardom.

The Fightful report says WWE had planned for Scarlett to transition to being a wrestler on Raw or SmackDown, but those plans were quickly scrapped. Scarlett was a valet in NXT but is an in-ring veteran on the independent circuit. While she's never been an elite in-ring worker, her character work is superb.

Kross and Scarlett are a couple in real life, so their next move will almost certainly be together. The pair previously had a successful run in Impact and are a decent bet to return; their style isn't a strong fit for AEW on the surface. Scarlett has a 30-day non-compete in her contract, whereas Kross has a 90-day wait ahead of him, so we may get our first hint from Scarlett on their future.

WWE reportedly also had plans on utilizing Mia Yim on the main roster after the breakup of Retribution but scrapped several different chances to make that happen. Yim was released alongside fiance Keith Lee, who had also undergone an aborted repackaging.

Lee, perhaps more than any other name released, seems like a ready-made fit for AEW. If there's one thing the company lacks, it's polished big men, and Lee's impeccable work rate for his size makes him a good fit for the roster. Yim had a previous run with Impact and could return, and she would be a fine addition to AEW's midcard.

