Bears Rumors: WR Breshad Perriman Released Ahead of MNF Game vs. Steelers

AP Photo/Al Goldis

The Chicago Bears reportedly released veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman on Sunday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news. Perriman signed with the Bears in September after being released by the Detroit Lions but has not seen the field this season. Chicago was Perriman's seventh stop since being taken in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft.

Perriman's quiet 2021 campaign is a major disappointment given he's coming off a season in which he started 12 games with the New York Jets. He compiled over 500 receiving yards in both 2019 and 2020, which seemingly should have been good enough to get him playing time on weak offenses in Detroit and Chicago.

The Bears have been the worst offensive team in football over the first half of the season. They rank last in yardage and lead only the Houston Texans in points per game.

The fact that Perriman was unable to find playing time in that offense does not bode well for his NFL future.