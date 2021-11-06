WWE Reveals Men's, Women's Survivor Series Teams for Raw and SmackDown

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images For Global Citizen

WWE announced Saturday the participants in the Raw vs. SmackDown elimination matches for the Survivor Series pay-per-view later this month.

In the men's five-on-five traditional elimination match, a Team Raw comprised of Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio will face Team SmackDown's Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Sami Zayn and Happy Corbin.

The women's five-on-five traditional elimination match will see Team Raw representatives Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega take on Team SmackDown's Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi Blackheart, Natalya and Aliyah.

The five-on-five elimination match has been a staple of Survivor Series ever since the inaugural event was held on Thanksgiving night in 1987.

In recent years, Survivor Series has utilized a Raw vs. SmackDown format with the champions on the respective brands facing each other.

That will likely be the case again this year, as Universal champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE champion Big E, SmackDown Women's champion Charlotte Flair vs. Raw Women's champion Becky Lynch, SmackDown Tag Team champions The Usos vs. Raw Tag Team champions RK-Bro, and Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. United States champion Damian Priest are all in line to occur at Survivor Series.

One of the best parts about Survivor Series has been the fact that wrestlers on opposite teams or even on the same team are often in the midst of a feud.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That is once again true this year, as plenty of storylines are intertwined in the men's and women's elimination matches.

On the men's side, Rollins and Owens are both vying to contend for the WWE Championship on Raw, plus they were both recently in a ladder match against fellow teammates Balor and Rey Mysterio for the No. 1 contendership.

SmackDown's team features Zayn and Hardy, who may have been starting a feud on this week's SmackDown. In terms of crossover, Zayn has had angles with Owens, Rey and Dominik Mysterio within the past year.

On the women's teams, Raw could have some dysfunction, as Morgan is in a long-term feud with Carmella, as well as Vega.

SmackDown may be even more explosive, as Shotzi attacked Banks last week, cementing her heel turn and making her one of the faces of the blue brand's women's division.

Belair and Banks will lead their respective teams, and they aren't far removed from facing each other in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 in April.

Survivor Series will emanate from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Nov. 21.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).