Report: Neil Olshey Investigated by Blazers; Accused of Bullying, Intimidation, More

The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly hired the O'Melveny & Myers law firm to handle an investigation into allegations general manager Neil Olshey created a "toxic, hostile work environment."

Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported Saturday that Olshey, who was hired in 2012, is accused of using "bullying tactics," including intimidation and profanity-laced tirades, which led members of the organization to file "multiple grievances" about his treatment of employees.

The review is expected to wrap up "shortly" and the results will be presented to team governor Jody Allen, who will then make a decision about Olshey's future, per Haynes.

"We don't have a comment on this matter at this time," the Blazers said in a statement to The Athletic.

Interviews with front-office executives and other staff members began this week, with several expressing relief to Haynes that something is being done after "10 years of mistreatment leading to mental and physical stress."

Along with the allegations against Olshey, the staff members have also expressed concern about the potential "mishandling" of the response to the death of former video coordinator and player development coach Zach Cooper in April 2020, according to Yahoo Sports.

The Blazers announced Cooper "died unexpectedly" at the age of 32, but no details were released.

"This is a heartbreaking loss for the entire Trail Blazers family," Olshey said at the time. "Zach was a positive spirit, a tireless worker and an outstanding teacher. My prayers go out to his family and all who loved him."

Staff members told Haynes they hope the investigation "brings change" to the franchise.

The Blazers are currently in the midst of the 2021-22 NBA season. Their next game is scheduled for Saturday night when they host the Los Angeles Lakers at the Moda Center.