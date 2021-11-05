X

    Braves Parade 2021: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos and More

    Adam WellsNovember 6, 2021

    AP Photo/John Bazemore

    Three days after clinching the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, the Atlanta Braves returned home for a championship parade and celebration in front of their fans. 

    Atlanta has been one of the most consistent franchises in Major League Baseball for more than two decades. It has made the playoffs in 21 of the past 31 seasons dating back to 1991. 

    This is only the second time during this stretch that the Braves have won a World Series. Their last title came back in 1995, and this was their first appearance in the Fall Classic since 1999. 

    Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally

    A party 26 years in the making. <a href="https://t.co/h57mWpnn0p">pic.twitter.com/h57mWpnn0p</a>

    Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally

    Crowd size 📈 <a href="https://t.co/gJVdDFdISQ">pic.twitter.com/gJVdDFdISQ</a>

    One of the parade buses seemed to be auditioning for a spot in the next Fast and Furious movie. Mike Soroka got to hold the World Series trophy on that bus as it was traveling 55 mph:

    Atlanta Braves @Braves

    Want to watch <a href="https://twitter.com/Mike_Soroka28?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Mike_Soroka28</a> hold the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WorldSeries?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WorldSeries</a> trophy while driving 55mph on the top of a double decker bus on 75?<br><br>Of COURSE you do: <a href="https://t.co/pEZVK1qsGW">pic.twitter.com/pEZVK1qsGW</a>

    Cut4 @Cut4

    make sure to hug your world series champion homies <a href="https://t.co/IbNScpaVCF">pic.twitter.com/IbNScpaVCF</a>

    Braves outfielder Joc Pederson used the parade to give fans a bonus treat. The 29-year-old famously wore a pearl necklace throughout the postseason. It turned into such a big deal that the Baseball Hall of Fame will receive it as part of the 2021 World Series artifacts collection.

    Pederson was seen tossing out several pearl necklaces to fans in the street Friday:

    Joc Pederson @yungjoc650

    ATL was turnt up!!!! <a href="https://t.co/CGh80a9zUb">pic.twitter.com/CGh80a9zUb</a>

    Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally

    Sources confirm.<a href="https://twitter.com/yungjoc650?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@yungjoc650</a> is tossing out pearl necklaces on the <a href="https://twitter.com/Braves?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Braves</a> World Series parade route. <a href="https://t.co/XYSizfLm5Y">pic.twitter.com/XYSizfLm5Y</a>

    Once the parade made its way into Truist Park, Pederson kept his speech short but colorfully memorable:

    Grant McAuley @grantmcauley

    "Guess what... We are those mother f***ers!!!" - Joc Pederson, unsurprisingly and unapologetically. <a href="https://t.co/xzNeFYVhoe">pic.twitter.com/xzNeFYVhoe</a>

    Not to be outdone, reliever A.J. Minter did his best impression of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin:

    Atlanta Braves @Braves

    A. J. Minter: Legend.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BattleWon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BattleWon</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheA</a> <a href="https://t.co/ukhBokcf8h">pic.twitter.com/ukhBokcf8h</a>

    Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally

    A.J. Minter is in championship form. <a href="https://t.co/XMj8kzUP0w">pic.twitter.com/XMj8kzUP0w</a>

    The entire day featured all positive vibes for the Braves. 

    Cut4 @Cut4

    it’s a party, it’s a party, it’s a party <a href="https://t.co/SC1uWECXg9">pic.twitter.com/SC1uWECXg9</a>

    Cut4 @Cut4

    Cruisin’ in the ATL for the World Series parade!!! <a href="https://t.co/iBCNbCDJv2">pic.twitter.com/iBCNbCDJv2</a>

    While the players were certainly the main attraction on this day, the organization did enlist the help of two of Atlanta's biggest music stars to help add to the festivities:

    Atlanta Braves @Braves

    🗣 The South got something to say!<a href="https://twitter.com/BigBoi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BigBoi</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheA</a> <a href="https://t.co/8OMbRIhG5Q">pic.twitter.com/8OMbRIhG5Q</a>

    Atlanta Braves @Braves

    Welcome to Atlanta 😎<a href="https://twitter.com/Ludacris?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ludacris</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheA</a> <a href="https://t.co/fiehEOjt3F">pic.twitter.com/fiehEOjt3F</a>

    Ludacris and Big Boi were merely warm-up acts once things moved inside Truist Park. World Series MVP Jorge Soler walked on the red carpet with his family and a member of his entourage holding up that prestigious trophy:

    Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally

    🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/solerpower12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@solerpower12</a> should enter every room with someone carrying the World Series MVP trophy like a championship belt <a href="https://t.co/GElKRk5Kx4">pic.twitter.com/GElKRk5Kx4</a>

    Bravos de Atlanta @LosBravos

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/solerpower12?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@solerpower12</a>. 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PorLaA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PorLaA</a> <a href="https://t.co/8iDVHwHkOz">pic.twitter.com/8iDVHwHkOz</a>

    One of the most predictable parts of the ceremony was Freddie Freeman getting a thunderous ovation when he was introduced to the crowd:

    Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally

    This moment for <a href="https://twitter.com/FreddieFreeman5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FreddieFreeman5</a> 🙏 <a href="https://t.co/hZI6op6Rgv">pic.twitter.com/hZI6op6Rgv</a>

    Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally

    "CHAMPIONS FOREVER."<a href="https://twitter.com/FreddieFreeman5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FreddieFreeman5</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Braves?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Braves</a> <a href="https://t.co/tQB0ApAR4e">pic.twitter.com/tQB0ApAR4e</a>

    Freeman is the longest-tenured member of the Braves, having been drafted in the second round by the organization in 2007. He followed up his NL MVP performance from 2020 with a championship this year. 

    There will be a lot of eyes on Freeman this offseason since he's eligible for free agency. Shortstop Dansby Swanson wrapped up his speech by telling the Braves to "re-sign Freddie."

    It's certainly a fitting sentiment to wrap up the 2021 Braves season. That will be the biggest task ahead for general manager Alex Anthopoulos. 

