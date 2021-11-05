Braves Parade 2021: Twitter Reaction, Photos, Videos and More

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Three days after clinching the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, the Atlanta Braves returned home for a championship parade and celebration in front of their fans.

Atlanta has been one of the most consistent franchises in Major League Baseball for more than two decades. It has made the playoffs in 21 of the past 31 seasons dating back to 1991.

This is only the second time during this stretch that the Braves have won a World Series. Their last title came back in 1995, and this was their first appearance in the Fall Classic since 1999.

One of the parade buses seemed to be auditioning for a spot in the next Fast and Furious movie. Mike Soroka got to hold the World Series trophy on that bus as it was traveling 55 mph:

Braves outfielder Joc Pederson used the parade to give fans a bonus treat. The 29-year-old famously wore a pearl necklace throughout the postseason. It turned into such a big deal that the Baseball Hall of Fame will receive it as part of the 2021 World Series artifacts collection.

Pederson was seen tossing out several pearl necklaces to fans in the street Friday:

Once the parade made its way into Truist Park, Pederson kept his speech short but colorfully memorable:

Not to be outdone, reliever A.J. Minter did his best impression of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin:

The entire day featured all positive vibes for the Braves.

While the players were certainly the main attraction on this day, the organization did enlist the help of two of Atlanta's biggest music stars to help add to the festivities:

Ludacris and Big Boi were merely warm-up acts once things moved inside Truist Park. World Series MVP Jorge Soler walked on the red carpet with his family and a member of his entourage holding up that prestigious trophy:

One of the most predictable parts of the ceremony was Freddie Freeman getting a thunderous ovation when he was introduced to the crowd:

Freeman is the longest-tenured member of the Braves, having been drafted in the second round by the organization in 2007. He followed up his NL MVP performance from 2020 with a championship this year.

There will be a lot of eyes on Freeman this offseason since he's eligible for free agency. Shortstop Dansby Swanson wrapped up his speech by telling the Braves to "re-sign Freddie."

It's certainly a fitting sentiment to wrap up the 2021 Braves season. That will be the biggest task ahead for general manager Alex Anthopoulos.