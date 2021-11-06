Breeders' Cup 2021 Results: Tracking Winners, Prize Money Payouts on Friday

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

One of the biggest weekends in horse racing has finally arrived, as the 2021 Breeders' Cup kicked off at the Del Mar Racetrack in California on Friday.

The two-day, 14-race event, which attracts jockeys and horses from around the world, is set to hand out $31 million in purses and awards. Friday's races consisted of the two-year-olds competing in five juvenile races, while Saturday has nine races scheduled for three-year-olds and up.

Here's a look at how Friday's races played out.

Juvenile Turf Sprint ($1M Purse)

Win: Twilight Gleaming: $12.40, $5.80, $4.60

Place: Go Bears Go: N/A, $10.60, $7.20

Show: Kaufymaker: N/A, N/A, $11.20

Netjets Juvenile Fillies ($2M Purse)

Win: Echo Zulu: $3.60, $2.60, $2.10

Place: Juju's Map: N/A, $3.20, $2.40

Show: Tarabi: N/A, N/A, $3.40

Juveniles Fillies Turf ($1M Purse)

Win: Pizza Bianca: $21.80, $10.40, $6.60

Place: Malavath: N/A, $19.00, $12.00

Show: Haughty: N/A, N/A, $5.00

TVG Juvenile Presented by TAA ($2M Purse)

Win: Corniche: $4.80, $4.00, $3.40

Place: Pappacap: N/A, $9.00, $6.20

Show: Giant Game: N/A, N/A, $7.60

Juvenile Turf ($1M Purse)

Win: Tiz the Bomb: $17.60, $7.40, $5.20

Place: Mackinnon: N/A, $6.60, $5.40

Show: Grafton Street: N/A, N/A, $9.40

Modern Games won the race but was scratched from the betting after busting out of the gates early.

Trainer Wesley Ward and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. continued their dominance at the Breeders' Cup Friday, winning the Juvenile Turf Sprint for the third straight year, this time with Twilight Gleaming. They teamed in 2020 to win the race with Golden Pal and in 2019 with Wheel Drive.

Ward finished with horses in first, third and fifth in the Juvenile Turf Sprint. Twilight Gleaming has earned $637, 251 this year with three first-place finishes and two second-place finishes, per Equibase.

Echo Zulu, who is trained by Steve Asmussen, remains undefeated after a win in the NetJets Juvenile Fillies race. Echo Zulu also finished first in the Frizette Stakes at Belmont Park, the Spinaway Stakes at Saratoga and Maiden Special Weight at Saratoga. The filly has now earned $1.48 million in 2021, per Equibase.

Trainer Christophe Clement snagged his first Breeders' Cup victory as famous chef Bobby Flay's Pizza Bianca came from behind to win the Juvenile Fillies Turf on Future Stars Friday. Clement was previously 0-for-41 at the Breeders' Cup.

Flay's Pizza Bianca has earned $637,635 this year, per Equibase, with two first-place finishes and a second-place finish at Woodbine in the Natalma Stakes.

Trainer Bob Baffert also continued his dominance at the Breeders' Cup, as Corniche took the top spot in the TVG Juvenile Presented by TAA. It is the fifth time Baffert has won the Juvenile. According to Tim Layden of NBC Sports, Corniche is an early favorite for the Kentucky Derby. However, Baffert is suspended from competing at Churchill Downs for two years after Medina Spirit tested positive for a banned substance.

Corniche has earned $1,262,000 in 2021, per Equibase.

Trainer Charlie Appleby grabbed his fourth career Breeders' Cup win with Modern Games in the Juvenile Turf on Future Stars Friday. Modern Games entered Friday's race with $75,348 in 2021 earnings, per Equibase.

The Breeders' Cup continues on Saturday with Hot Rod Charlie, Essential Quality and Medina Spirit all set to take the track.