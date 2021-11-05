Ohio State QB Jack Miller III Suspended After Arrest on OVI Charge

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Ohio State has suspended quarterback Jack Miller III following his arrest Friday morning.

According to Whitney Harding of NBC4 in Columbus, Ohio, the school confirmed the decision after Miller's arrest on charges of operating a vehicle while impaired.

The redshirt freshman has thrown for 101 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions this season.

247Sports rated Miller as a 4-star prospect as well as the No. 334 overall player and No. 13 pro-style quarterback in the 2020 class.

After redshirting last season, Miller was in the mix to replace Justin Fields as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback after Fields left for the NFL and was drafted in the first round by the Chicago Bears.

Miller competed with C.J. Stroud and Kyle McCord during the spring, but Stroud won the job and has established himself as a Heisman Trophy candidate.

Ohio State is 7-1 and sits fifth in the College Football Playoff rankings thanks largely to the play of Stroud, while Miller and McCord have served as backups.

Per Justin Holbrock of NBC4, Miller is the second Ohio State football player to be arrested on an OVI charge this year.

Safety Marcus Hooker was arrested on an OVI charge for the second time in March, and after being suspended, he was reinstated in July.