Buster Posey Thanks Fans, Giants Organization in Message After Announcing Retirement

Buster Posey is riding off into the sunset after a fantastic 12-year career with the San Francisco Giants.

Before he walks away from the organization as a player for good, Posey did say one final goodbye to Giants fans in a message released on Friday:

It came as a surprise to many on Wednesday when Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reported Posey was going to announce his retirement.

After sitting out the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Posey turned in one of the best years of his career in 2021. The 34-year-old hit .304/.390/.499 with 18 homers and 56 RBI in 113 games.

The Giants were one of the biggest surprises in Major League Baseball in 2021. They won a franchise-record 107 games during the regular season and their first National League West title since 2012.

During a press conference on Thursday, Posey explained he was walking away because of the physical toll that comes with playing catcher and a desire to spend more time with his family.

"I want to do more stuff from February to November with family," Posey told reporters. "Physically, it's much harder now. It's hard to enjoy it as much when there is physical pain that you're dealing with."

Posey played a significant role in San Francisco's run of success during the previous decade. He was selected No. 5 overall by the Giants in the 2008 MLB draft.

Over the course of Posey's 12 seasons in the big leagues, he won three World Series titles, the 2012 NL MVP and 2010 NL Rookie of the Year award. The Florida State alum was named to the All-Star team seven times, won four Silver Slugger awards and a Gold Glove in 2016.