Mets Rumors: Noah Syndergaard, Michael Conforto Likely to Receive Qualifying Offers

Ahead of Major League Baseball's free agency, the New York Mets are making moves to potentially retain two key players.

Per SNY.tv's Andy Martino, Noah Syndergaard and Michael Conforto are likely to receive qualifying offers from the Mets.

Per ESPN's Buster Olney, MLB set the qualifying offer value at $18.4 million for 2022.

Teams have until Saturday at 5 p.m. ET to extend a qualifying offer. Players who receive the one-year tender from their current team have one week after the start of free agency to accept or reject the offer.

If a player rejects the offer and signs with another club as a free agent, his former team would receive a draft pick as compensation.

Conforto and Syndergaard are two interesting test cases for the market this offseason. They have both been All-Stars in the past but are coming off seasons that raised questions about their long-term outlook.

Syndergaard seems like a perfect candidate to take a one-year offer to rebuild his value and try to cash in with a lucrative deal next year. The 29-year-old only pitched two innings at the end of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020.

Conforto's absence of power in 2021 really hindered his offensive performance. He hit .232/.344/.384 with 14 homers in 125 games. The Oregon State product averaged a .269/.369/.495 slash line and 24 homers per season from 2017-20.

Assuming the Mets extend both offers, they appear to be sending a message that they are betting on their own players returning to full strength in 2022 as they look to improve on this season's disappointing 77-85 record.