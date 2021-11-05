Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: 49ers, Seahawks, Saints Linked to Browns WR

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

The Cleveland Browns-Odell Beckham Jr. saga doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon. But when it does, there are a few teams reportedly already lined up to pursue the three-time Pro Bowl receiver.

Mike Florio of NBC Sports reported that the New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks are all potential landing spots for Beckham.

"The Saints did indeed talk to the Browns about a possible trade, and multiple sources believe that the Saints will try to sign him if/when he becomes available," Florio stated. "Other teams to watch, we’re told, are the 49ers and the Seahawks."

Florio also speculated that contending teams like the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams and defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers would have some interest in Beckham.

Beckham was reportedly excused from practice for the second straight day on Thursday. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that the organization is having ongoing conversations with Beckham's representatives regarding his future with the team.

The tipping point this week came when Beckham's father Odell Beckham Sr. posted an Instagram video Tuesday showing plays where Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield failed to find the 28-year-old when he was open. Mayfield admitted that the video caught him off guard.

"I've had conversations with his dad before, man-to-man, face-to-face, and I was pretty surprised by the video and the intentions and the feelings behind it," Mayfield told reporters. "I would be lying if I said otherwise."

Through six games this season, Beckham has 17 receptions for 232 yards and no touchdowns on a team-high 34 targets. After starring for the New York Giants from 2014-18 with four 1,000-yard seasons in five years, his tenure in Cleveland has been lackluster. Beckham's torn ACL derailed his promising start to the 2020 season.

The Browns are preparing for a crucial game against the Cincinnati Bengals. According to ESPN's Jake Trotter, Stefanski told other members of the roster that Beckham would no longer be on the team.

Cleveland doesn't have that many options available when it comes to resolving this situation. With the NFL trade deadline passed, the Browns will either have to release Beckham or wait until the offseason to work out a trade for him.