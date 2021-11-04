Glazer: Aaron Rodgers Won't Be Suspended If NFL Finds He Broke COVID-19 Protocols

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The NFL is investigating whether Aaron Rodgers broke protocols as an unvaccinated player, but Jay Glazer of Fox Sports noted he is not facing any potential suspensions:

"They start virtually interviewing people like Aaron, people on the Packers to see what kind of COVID violations there were," Glazer said of the NFL investigation. "If there were, you're looking at fines. They do not suspend players."

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 this week, while Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the quarterback was unvaccinated.

The league has different protocols for vaccinated players compared to unvaccinated ones this season, from more frequent testing to increased mask-wearing and more restrictions on travel during the year.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Rodgers had been following masking protocols inside the team's headquarters at Lambeau Field, although he did not wear a mask during press conferences.

The Packers had been using virtual press conferences for unvaccinated players this season.

Rodgers also was cagey with the media about his status when asked in August if he had been vaccinated.

"Yeah, I've been immunized," he told reporters.

The league will now determine if Rodgers has broken any protocols as an unvaccinated player.

"The primary responsibility for enforcement of COVID protocols within club facilities rests with each club," the NFL said in a statement. "Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual clubs in the past. The league is aware of the current situation in Green Bay and will be reviewing the matter with the Packers."

Players could be subject to fines of $14,650 for each COVID violation this season, per Jenna Laine of ESPN.