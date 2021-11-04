Georgia LB Adam Anderson Reportedly Suspended Following Rape Allegation

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

This story contains descriptions of an alleged sexual assault.

Athens Police are reportedly investigating Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Adam Anderson after a woman said he raped her.

Seth Emerson of The Athletic cited an incident report that was released by Athens (Georgia) police Thursday and reported there has not been an arrest in the ongoing investigation.

"According to the report, a woman told police that she went to a residence after having some drinks and awoke to the suspect penetrating her while she was lying in bed," Emerson wrote. "She stated that it was nonconsensual and that she was able to leave."

Mark Schlabach of ESPN reported the Bulldogs suspended Anderson indefinitely.

Anderson denied the allegations:

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided a statement, per Emerson: "We don't comment on law enforcement matters, but I've been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols."

Anderson is one of the defensive leaders for the Bulldogs, who are No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings and face Missouri on Saturday.