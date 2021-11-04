Tennessee Won't Self-Impose Bowl Ban After Investigation into Recruiting Violations

Set Number: X159910 TK1

The Tennessee Volunteers football program announced Thursday that it will not self-impose a postseason ban following an investigation into recruiting violations under coach Jeremy Pruitt.

"We will hold ourselves accountable considering the nature of the violations, our prompt investigation and corrective personnel actions, the new recruiting environment and other factors," the school's statement read (h/t The Athletic). "In the interest of protecting the rights of innocent student-athletes, the university will not impose a postseason bowl ban."

"NCAA bylaws prevent us from sharing details of the investigation at this time, but we do commit to providing that information when we are able," the statement continued. "We appreciate the patience and support of our fans during this process."

At 4-4 (2-3 SEC), the Volunteers are two wins away from bowl eligibility. Tennessee may choose to self-impose other penalties, such as a reduction in scholarships or recruiting limitations. The NCAA could also opt to punish the program beyond its self-imposed sanctions.

Pruitt was fired for cause on Jan. 18 after an investigation that began nearly a year ago. The university reportedly "uncovered evidence that members of Pruitt's football staff engaged in conduct likely to result in serious NCAA rules violations and Pruitt failed to monitor their actions or promote an atmosphere of compliance," per Mike Wilson of the Knoxville News Sentinel (via Yahoo Sports).

After Danny White was brought on as athletic director, he hired Josh Heupel from UCF on Jan. 27 to take the head coaching position.

Tennessee has lost two straight, falling to No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 4 Alabama. Things don't get much easier this Saturday as the Vols will face No. 17 Kentucky (6-2, 4-2). Tennessee also has a matchup against No. 1 Georgia on the horizon on Nov. 13.