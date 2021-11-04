Mets Rumors: Yankees' Jean Afterman Denies Request for Front-Office Job Interview

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The New York Mets are on to the next person in their search for a new head of baseball operations.

Per Andy Martino of SNY.tv, New York Yankees assistant general manager Jean Afterman declined an interview request from the Mets.

Martino noted the Mets asked for permission to speak with Afterman even though they "had the impression" she wasn't interested in leaving the Bronx.

The Mets have been struggling to find someone to run their front office despite casting a wide net for the job.

Theo Epstein, Billy Beane and David Stearns were their top targets, but Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported Oct. 18 all three men were no longer being considered.

Other notables who have either turned down the job or declined an interview include Milwaukee Brewers general manager Matt Arnold, Los Angeles Dodgers assistant general manager Brandon Gomes and St. Louis Cardinals general manager Mike Girsch.

Afterman has been in the Yankees front office since 2001 when she was hired as assistant general manager. She added the title of senior vice president to her resume in 2012.

Sandy Alderson is running the Mets' baseball operations department until they hire a president. He was hired as team president by owner Steve Cohen in September 2020.

New York parted ways with acting general manager Zack Scott on Monday, per Martino. He had been on administrative leave after a DWI arrest in August.

The Mets finished the 2021 season with a 77-85 record and in third place in the National League East. They have missed the playoffs in each of the past five seasons.