WWE Rumors: Kyle O'Reilly's NXT Contract Expires in December

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WWE NXT star Kyle O'Reilly's contract is reportedly expiring in December, according to PWInsider's Mike Johnson (h/t Fightful's Jeremy Lambert).

O'Reilly signed with NXT in 2017 and is best known for being a part of the Undisputed Era alongside Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong. Cole and Fish are no longer with the company, while Strong is the current NXT cruiserweight champion.

Cole left NXT and made his debut with AEW in September at the promotion's All Out pay-per-view. Fish has wrestled for multiple companies since being released from NXT in August, including MLW and AEW.

While O'Reilly's exact contract expiration date is not yet known, he will potentially become the third former member of the Undisputed Era never to wrestle full-time on WWE's main roster.