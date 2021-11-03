Report: Mets' Francisco Lindor Grabbed Jeff McNeil by the Throat in May Altercation

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

New York Mets infielders Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil got involved in a physical altercation in the clubhouse tunnel during a May 7 game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post.

As Puma explained, the issue came after a dispute about positioning on a defensive shift:

"The shortstop Lindor, frustrated by the second baseman’s latest positioning gaffe and their ensuing argument, grabbed McNeil by the throat and pinned him against a wall in the tunnel, according to multiple industry sources. Before the situation could escalate, Mets players hearing the commotion arrived to break it up."

Some commotion was captured by the television broadcast between innings, showing multiple players running into the dugout and into the tunnel.

After the game, Lindor told reporters there was simply an argument over whether they saw a rat or raccoon in the dugout:

McNeil also denied there was an altercation at the time.

"They can believe whatever they want," McNeil said after Lindor's story was met with skepticism. "We're a tight-knit group. Everybody loves everybody."

