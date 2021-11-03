Braves Sent WWE Championship Belt After 2021 World Series Victory vs. Astros

Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images

WWE honored the Atlanta Braves with a customized title belt to celebrate their World Series victory.

This carries on the tradition of the company saluting the major American sports champions. Most recently, chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon shared the design that was sent to the WNBA's Chicago Sky.

Rasheed Wallace may have been one of the originators behind the idea. After the Detroit Pistons beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2004 NBA Finals, he bought a replica championship for each of his teammates.

Atlanta sealed its fourth title with a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday night.

Jorge Soler opened the scoring with a mammoth three-run home run in the third inning. Soler was named the World Series MVP after going 6-for-20 with three homers and an .800 slugging percentage.