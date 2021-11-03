Braves Parade 2021: Route, Date, Time, Live Stream and TV Info

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Fresh off winning their first World Series in 26 years, the Atlanta Braves will have a formal celebration with their fans on Friday at 12 p.m. ET

Per J.D. Capeluto of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the city is planning to start the championship parade at Peachtree Street and Marietta Street and it will make its way to Truist Park as the players engage with the crowd to celebrate their magical 2021 season.

“We are having a parade,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told reporters, via Capeluto. “I think the people in Atlanta and the great people in Cobb County are going to be very pleased with the parade that we have.”

Braves World Series Parade Info

Date: Friday, Nov. 5

Start Time: 12 p.m. ET

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Watch: MLB Network

Live Stream: MLB.com

The Braves clinched the World Series with a 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 6 on Tuesday night.

Expectations for the Braves when the postseason started were modest, at best. FanGraphs gave them the sixth-best odds (9.6 percent) to win the World Series out of 10 teams in the field. They were only ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals (1.4 percent) among National League clubs.

The skepticism around Atlanta wasn't wholly unjustified. Its 88 wins during the regular season were the fewest among the six division winners across MLB. Two AL teams that didn't make the playoffs had more wins than the Braves (Toronto Blue Jays—91, Seattle Mariners—90).

Despite the low win total, there were signs during the regular season that the Braves had started to figure things out. They went 44-28 with a +115 run differential in the second half.

Ronald Acuna Jr., their 23-year-old superstar, tore his ACL on July 10 after an awkward landing while trying to catch a flyball against the Miami Marlins. He was having an MVP-caliber season up to that point with a .283/.394/.596 slash line with 24 homers and 17 stolen bases in 82 games.

General manager Alex Anthopoulos used the trade deadline to make up for the loss of Acuna's production by adding multiple outfielders who played significant roles in the postseason.

Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler were acquired prior to the July 30 trade deadline. Those four players combined to hit 44 homers and drive in 116 runs in Atlanta during the regular season.

That performance carried over to the postseason. Rosario was named MVP of the NLCS after going 14-of-25 with five extra-base hits and nine RBI in six games against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Soler, whose three-run homer opened the scoring in Game 5 of the World Series, was named MVP of the Fall Classic. Pederson hit the game-winning pinch-hit three-run homer in the fifth inning Game 4 of the NLDS against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Braves also received significant contributions from some of their homegrown stars.

Freddie Freeman, who has been with the organization since being drafted in the second round in 2007, had a 1.045 OPS in 16 playoff games. He hit the go-ahead homer off Brewers closer Josh Hader in the clinching Game 4 of the NLDS.

Max Fried wasn't drafted by the Braves, but he has spent his entire big-league career with the franchise after being acquired in 2014 from the San Diego Padres as part of the Justin Upton trade.

In the clinching game of the World Series, Fried tossed six shutout innings and allowed just four hits. The southpaw was the only starting pitcher for either team in the series to toss at least six innings in a game.

All of these individual pieces combined to lift the Braves to a championship in their first World Series appearance since 1999. They are just the 10th franchise in MLB history with at least four World Series titles.