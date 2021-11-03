Freddie Freeman 'Hopeful' He Can Sign New Braves Contract After World Series Win

AP Photo/Eric Gay

First baseman Freddie Freeman made it clear Tuesday he wants to remain with the Atlanta Braves moving forward.

Following the Braves' 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday to give them their first World Series championship since 1995, Freeman said the following about his desire to stay in Atlanta:

The eight-year, $135 million contract Freeman signed in 2014 is set to expire this offseason, meaning he can become a free agent.

