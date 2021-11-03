X

    Freddie Freeman 'Hopeful' He Can Sign New Braves Contract After World Series Win

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVNovember 3, 2021

    AP Photo/Eric Gay

    First baseman Freddie Freeman made it clear Tuesday he wants to remain with the Atlanta Braves moving forward.

    Following the Braves' 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday to give them their first World Series championship since 1995, Freeman said the following about his desire to stay in Atlanta:

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX

    "Everyone knows where my heart is. I’ve been here since I was 17 years old, almost half my life… It means everything to put on that <a href="https://twitter.com/Braves?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Braves</a> uniform everyday, so hopefully I can continue to do that.” - <a href="https://twitter.com/FreddieFreeman5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FreddieFreeman5</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/kevinburkhardt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KevinBurkhardt</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/AROD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AROD</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/davidortiz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DavidOrtiz</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/TheBigHurt_35?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheBigHurt_35</a> <a href="https://t.co/4uficCdDd3">pic.twitter.com/4uficCdDd3</a>

    The eight-year, $135 million contract Freeman signed in 2014 is set to expire this offseason, meaning he can become a free agent.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!