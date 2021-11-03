Freddie Freeman 'Hopeful' He Can Sign New Braves Contract After World Series Win

Freddie Freeman 'Hopeful' He Can Sign New Braves Contract After World Series WinNovember 3, 2021
First baseman Freddie Freeman made it clear Tuesday he wants to remain with the Atlanta Braves moving forward.
Following the Braves' 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday to give them their first World Series championship since 1995, Freeman said the following about his desire to stay in Atlanta:
FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX
"Everyone knows where my heart is. I’ve been here since I was 17 years old, almost half my life… It means everything to put on that <a href="https://twitter.com/Braves?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Braves</a> uniform everyday, so hopefully I can continue to do that.” - <a href="https://twitter.com/FreddieFreeman5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FreddieFreeman5</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/kevinburkhardt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KevinBurkhardt</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/AROD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AROD</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/davidortiz?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DavidOrtiz</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/TheBigHurt_35?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheBigHurt_35</a> <a href="https://t.co/4uficCdDd3">pic.twitter.com/4uficCdDd3</a>
The eight-year, $135 million contract Freeman signed in 2014 is set to expire this offseason, meaning he can become a free agent.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.