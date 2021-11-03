Astros' Jim Crane Eyeing Dusty Baker Contract Extension After World Series Loss

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane said he'll meet with manager Dusty Baker in the coming days to discuss a potential one- or two-year contract extension.

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve also gave the 72-year-old coaching legend a vote of confidence after the club lost the World Series to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

"Yeah, absolutely," Altuve told reporters about whether he wanted Baker to return for 2022.

