Braves' Jorge Soler Named 2021 World Series MVP

The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series on Tuesday night with a convincing 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 6, and right fielder Jorge Soler took home the MVP award. He became the second Cuban to win the trophy, joining former Florida Marlins pitcher Livan Hernandez.

Soler was phenomenal throughout the World Series and was a big reason why Atlanta won its first championship since a 1995 title captured by Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux, Chipper Jones and Co. Through six games, the 29-year-old hit .300/.391/.800 with three home runs and six RBI.

Eddie Rosario, who hit .227/.346/.318 in the series was also a candidate to win the award, and many of the team's relievers, including Kyle Wright, could've been up for the honor, but Soler's impact was too significant to forget.

In the opening game of the World Series, Soler went 2-for-5 with one home run and two RBI. In Game 4, he only made one plate appearance as a pinch hitter but made it count as he hit the game-winning home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Game 6 was also huge for Soler as he went 1-for-3 with one home run, 3 RBI and a walk. All of Soler's home runs in the World Series were go-ahead blasts.

World Series MVP is the highest individual award Soler has won in his MLB career, but his rise to fame this season has been impressive. During the first half of the season, he was hitting just .192/.288/.370 as a member of the Kansas City Royals before being traded to Atlanta.

Soler's move to the Braves helped rejuvenate his career. In 55 regular-season games with Atlanta, he hit .269/.358/.524 with 14 homers and 33 RBI.

The native of Cuba will become a free agent this winter and he should be one of the most sought-after outfielders on the market after winning his first career MVP award.