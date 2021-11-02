Kansas Forward Jalen Wilson Suspended 1st 3 Regular-Season Games After DUI Arrest

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas sophomore forward Jalen Wilson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Sunday, and as a result, he has been suspended for the Jayhawks' first three regular-season games.

Kansas head coach Bill Self told reporters that Wilson, who has also been suspended for Wednesday's exhibition against Emporia State, will "serve community hours during his suspension."

Wilson, whose 21st birthday is Thursday, was pulled over and arrested by a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy early Sunday morning. He was booked into jail before being released on bond.

Wilson apologized on Twitter.

"To my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and Jayhawk Nation - first and foremost, I want to apologize to all of you for my mistake this past weekend," Wilson wrote. "I accept full responsibility for my actions and am extremely remorseful in my lack of judgment.

"I know it wouldn't be fair for me to ask for forgiveness right now, so instead I plan to show you the true man I am and my true character through my actions and behavior moving forward. Again, I am truly sorry."

As a redshirt freshman last season, Wilson started 26 of 29 games and averaged 11.8 points and a team-high 7.9 rebounds. He impressed early on with two 23-point, 10-rebound performances against Kentucky and Creighton.

Wilson was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team after ranking second in the conference in rebounding. The 6'8", 225-pound forward tested the NBA draft waters but chose to return to school.

Kansas is ranked No. 3 in both preseason polls. Wilson will miss the Jayhawks' games against Michigan State, Tarleton State and Stony Brook.