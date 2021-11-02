Becky Lynch Defeats Bianca Belair to Retain Raw Women's Championship

Photo credit: WWE.com

Becky Lynch retained the Raw Women's Championship with a victory over Bianca Belair on Monday.

Belair was looking to land the K.O.D., but Lynch grabbed the top rope to fight off the maneuver and reached over to remove the top turnbuckle pad. After returning to her feet, Lynch pushed Belair into the exposed turnbuckle and rolled her up for a pinfall.

The champion grabbed the tights for good measure to leave nothing to chance.

The match was an excellent way to kick off Raw, as the two stars delivered an entertaining spectacle.

This feud began when Lynch made her shocking return at SummerSlam in August, taking the place of Sasha Banks. Belair was clearly thrown for a loop and dropped the title in less than 30 seconds.

Belair and Lynch had a rematch at Extreme Rules one month later, but Banks spoiled the occasion and forced a disqualification.

Lynch was successful in her defense of the Raw women's title at Crown Jewel, overcoming both Belair and Banks in a Triple Threat match.

While it wasn't stipulated beforehand, this felt like Belair's last shot to dethrone The Man.

With Survivor Series less than three weeks away on Nov. 21, Lynch might be turning her focus toward a collision with SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair. The pay-per-view traditionally pits the top stars from Raw and SmackDown against one another.

Given the underhanded tactics Lynch used Monday night, however, Belair might look to get one last chance to win back the gold.