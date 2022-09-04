Phillies' Nick Castellanos Placed on IL with Oblique Injury

Phillies' Nick Castellanos Placed on IL with Oblique InjurySeptember 4, 2022
Philadelphia Phillies star outfielder Nick Castellanos was placed on the injured list on Sunday with an oblique injury, according to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
The 30-year-old had a career year in 2021, hitting .309 with 34 homers, 100 RBI, 95 runs and a .939 OPS.
People around baseball took notice, with the veteran outfielder being deemed good enough to earn his first All-Star Game appearance. It also earned him a five-year, $100 million contract with the Phils.
Injuries piled up, though. Castellanos missed time last season after suffering a small fracture in his right wrist when he was hit by a pitch. The Reds placed him on the 10-day IL after the injury.
"That's a big lesson of it is what it is, my man," he told reporters after suffering the microfracture. "You can't control everything. This is the situation I'm in. The only thing I can do is focus on doing everything I can to feel better, being patient throughout this process."
It's a mindset he'll need to embrace again as he recovers from this latest setback.
It's a big loss for the Phillies, as Castellanos recovered from a slow start to the 2022 season and is hitting .265 with 13 homers and 61 RBI.
Look for Matt Vierling to see additional playing time with Castellanos out.