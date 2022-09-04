Phillies' Nick Castellanos Placed on IL with Oblique Injury

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies star outfielder Nick Castellanos was placed on the injured list on Sunday with an oblique injury, according to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The 30-year-old had a career year in 2021, hitting .309 with 34 homers, 100 RBI, 95 runs and a .939 OPS.

People around baseball took notice, with the veteran outfielder being deemed good enough to earn his first All-Star Game appearance. It also earned him a five-year, $100 million contract with the Phils.

Injuries piled up, though. Castellanos missed time last season after suffering a small fracture in his right wrist when he was hit by a pitch. The Reds placed him on the 10-day IL after the injury.

"That's a big lesson of it is what it is, my man," he told reporters after suffering the microfracture. "You can't control everything. This is the situation I'm in. The only thing I can do is focus on doing everything I can to feel better, being patient throughout this process."

It's a mindset he'll need to embrace again as he recovers from this latest setback.

It's a big loss for the Phillies, as Castellanos recovered from a slow start to the 2022 season and is hitting .265 with 13 homers and 61 RBI.

Look for Matt Vierling to see additional playing time with Castellanos out.