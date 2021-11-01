Giants Legend Barry Bonds' 500th HR Ball Sells for $303K at Auction

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Baseball's all-time home run king is still a valuable name in the sports memorabilia world.

Sports Collectors Digest announced Barry Bonds' 500th home run ball sold for $303,277 at the company's fall premier auction. The announcement revealed it "led memorabilia sales," although a 1909-11 T206 Honus Wagner card sold for more than $1.1 million.

Though Bonds was linked to performance-enhancing drugs during his career, he is also arguably the greatest hitter in Major League Baseball history.

He played for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 1986 through 1992 before joining the San Francisco Giants for the rest of his career, which lasted through 2007. He finished his career with a record 762 home runs and also set the single-season mark when he launched 73 long balls in 2001.

Bonds won seven MVPs during an illustrious career that also featured eight Gold Gloves, two batting titles, 12 Silver Sluggers and 14 All-Star selections.

He hit his 500th home run during the 2001 season against the Los Angeles Dodgers.