LSU QB Myles Brennan Plans to Enter Name in Transfer Portal

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan announced Monday will enter the NCAA's transfer portal.

Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Brennan approached him "teary-eyed" to say he would explore a future beyond Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

"He thought he just needed to find a place that he can go play for one year and start," Orgeron said. "He’s not going to play this year. He’s not ready. It was a tough decision. He and his family made it. I told him to hold his head high. He gave all he could to LSU. He graduated from LSU. I wish him the best."

Having been with the program for three seasons, Brennan was poised to play a key role for LSU in 2020 following Joe Burrow's departure. The former 4-star recruit from Mississippi opened by throwing for 1,112 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions in three games.

Then Brennan suffered a torn muscle in his abdomen that ruled him out for the remainder of the year. He has yet to play in 2021 after breaking his left arm during a summer fishing trip.

Sophomore Max Johnson has performed well as LSU's starting quarterback (2,008 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, five interceptions), and the Tigers have a commitment from Walker Howard, the No. 4 quarterback in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2022 class.

It's difficult to envision a road back to the No. 1 job for Brennan at LSU, so transferring to another school is his best bet to make the most of his one remaining year of eligibility.

The 6'4", 210-pound senior will presumably be able to land on his feet at another Power Five program.

Joe Burrow's success with the Tigers is evidence of how valuable getting a quarterback through a transfer can be. Jalen Hurts and Russell Wilson are two more examples of QBs who made a significant impact as stopgap options at Oklahoma and Wisconsin, respectively.

Finding the right fit could work wonders for Brennan in terms of improving his NFL draft stock.