Warriors Security Guard Jonathan Amey Jr. Receives Tryout for GSW's G League Team

A Golden State Warriors security guard received an incredibly rare opportunity to make his basketball dreams come true.

Jonathan Amey Jr., who ushers Warriors players into their parking garage before games, tried out for the team's G League affiliate Santa Cruz Warriors last month, according to Janie McCauley of the Associated Press (h/t NBA.com).

Amey didn't make the cut, but he enjoyed the experience regardless.

"It was just a great experience to be able to play at a pro level," Amey said, "and be able to also just to have an opportunity to get a chance to do something most people wish they had the opportunity to do. I didn't think I was going to get an opportunity, so I just felt like, 'Hey, if the offer's there, just go for it.'"

Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry even lauded the 26-year-old before a Saturday night matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder:

"It speaks about how encouraging, motivating and unifying basketball is for him to go put himself out there, go out for a tryout," Curry said. "He said his jumper needed some improvement. He's a little self critical, but we gave him the confidence to keep trying and keep his attitude high. I like the fact that he put himself out there because it's no easy task. So, shoutout to Jonathan."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr didn't know about the tryout, but admitted he'll absolutely be talking to Amey about the experience:

"I've got to ask him about it," Kerr said. "Good for him, just to fulfill a dream and to go for it. I love it, that's great."

Amey previously played intramural basketball at Cal State East Bay.