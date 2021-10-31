WWE Rumors on Gable Steveson and His Future After Being Drafted to Raw

AP Photo/Jim Mone

Gable Steveson may have been selected to the Raw brand in the 2021 WWE draft, but he's not coming to a television screen anytime soon.

Fightful Select reported WWE has no immediate plan to use Steveson, the Olympic gold medallist who signed with the company earlier this year. WWE drafted him to the Raw brand in large part to make a splash on draft night and create national headlines.

The Fightful report says it was not a secret internally that Steveson would be drafted, but the company wanted to keep it away from the public for a surprise factor.

Steveson only signed with WWE in September; it would have been nearly impossible to get him ready for his on-screen debut right after the draft. The 21-year-old is also set to continue competing at the University of Minnesota in amateur wrestling, so his schedule isn't exactly conducive to WWE's travel.

Odds are it will be well into 2022 before Steveson ever sets foot in a WWE ring, and that's better for both him and the company.

