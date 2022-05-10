Twins' Carlos Correa Placed on 10-Day IL with Finger Injury

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Minnesota Twins announced Tuesday that they placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the 10-day injured list with a right middle finger contusion.

The stint on the IL is retroactive to May 6. Correa suffered the injury by fouling a ball off his hand during a May 5 game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Correa, a two-time All-Star and 2015 American League Rookie of the Year, is hitting .255 (.693 OPS) with two home runs and 11 RBI in his first year with Minnesota. The shortstop signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins this offseason.

Correa spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Houston Astros. He hit .279 (.850 OPS) with 26 home runs and 92 RBI in 2021. Thanks in part to his efforts, the 95-67 Astros won the AL pennant.

Correa was an instrumental part of the Astros' success since 2017, which has included five playoff appearances, three American League pennants and a World Series title.

Without Correa, the Twins have turned to Royce Lewis at shortstop.