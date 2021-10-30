No. 1 Georgia Rides Defensive Effort to Beat Florida 34-7 in SEC Rout

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party was a success for Georgia, as the nation's No. 1 team defeated Florida 34-7 at TIAA Bank Field on Saturday to remain undefeated.

Georgia won its first seven games on the strength of a defense allowing just 6.6 points per contest. Head coach Kirby Smart stuck with Stetson Bennett as his starting quarterback this week, even though JT Daniels was finally healthy after missing the past three games with a lat injury.

The Gators came into this game looking to get back on track. They lost two of their last three games, including a 49-42 defeat at LSU two weeks ago. Anthony Richardson and Emory Jones combined to throw four interceptions in that game.

After a scoreless first quarter when it looked like Florida was going to put up a fight, things changed dramatically in the second quarter. Georgia scored three touchdowns in less than three minutes of game time to take a 24-0 lead into halftime.

Nakobe Dean capped off the scoring barrage with a 50-yard touchdown when he picked off Richardson.

The Bulldogs defense was all over Florida's quarterback duo of Richardson and Jones. They recorded only 194 yards and two interceptions on 34 combined attempts.

Notable Game Stats

Stetson Bennett (UGA): 10-of-19, 161 yards, TD, 2 INT; 6 carries, 35 yards

Zamir White (UGA): 14 carries, 105 yards, TD

Kearis Jackson (UGA): 3 receptions 59 yards, TD

Anthony Richardson (FLA): 12-of-20, 82 yards, 2 INT; 12 carries, 26 yards

Dameon Pierce (FLA): 9 carries, 69 yards

Justin Shorter (FLA): 4 receptions, 50 yards

Defense Sparks Bulldogs' Blowout Win

Saturday was the first time since Georgia's season opener against Clemson that it looked potentially vulnerable. Bennett threw his first interception in five games late in the second quarter with the team clinging to a 3-0 lead.

Unlike the Clemson game, though, the Bulldogs figured things out thanks in part to some sloppy play by Florida. Rashad Torrence II, who picked off Bennett's pass in the end zone, tried to bring it out and was tackled at the two-yard line.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen ran Richardson on back-to-back plays. The second one gained eight yards, but Nolan Smith forced a fumble and recovered the ball at Florida's 11-yard line.

James Cook scored Georgia's first touchdown on the first play after the turnover. Smith got in on the action again on Florida's ensuing possession when he picked off Richardson.

Bennett found Kearis Jackson for a 36-yard score on the next play from scrimmage to extend the lead to 17-0. Florida did put together a decent drive after getting the ball back, but it ended with Dean's 50-yard pick-six.

That sequence of events took a total of 129 seconds of game time to turn a 3-0 lead into a three possession lead at the intermission.

Georgia's offense was mostly quiet for the rest of the game after that. Its longest drive of the second half took nine plays and 55 yards, ending with a field goal.

But the Bulldogs defense continued to do what it has done all season. The Gators only averaged 4.8 yards per play in the game.

There might be a game this year when the defense does get caught on its heels, but the remaining schedule in the regular season certainly sets up well for Georgia to have an easy path to the SEC Championship game.

The Bulldogs don't play another team that currently has a winning record. If this was a statement game, they made it loud and clear to the rest of the country that the road to the College Football Playoff starts in Athens.

Florida's Flaws Stand Out in Loss

Mullen and his staff are going to spend a lot of time over the next week trying to find answers for what has gone wrong during their two-game losing skid.

The most glaring issue has been turnovers at the quarterback position. Richardson and Emory Jones have done a terrible job of protecting the football against LSU and Georgia. The Gators have a total of seven turnovers in those games.

They came into Saturday with 13 turnovers this season, tied with four other teams for most in the nation.

Even when the offense was able to move the ball against Georgia, those drives would end without points until the game was well in hand. The Gators had two possessions end in a turnover on downs. Jace Christmann missed two field-goal attempts.

It's especially unfortunate the offense came up short in this game because Florida's defense did a good job under difficult circumstances. The unit forced three turnovers of its own. Bennett threw as many interceptions today as he did in the previous six games combined (two).

Mullen is stuck between a rock and a hard place with his quarterbacks right now. Richardson now has as many touchdown passes as interceptions (five) after throwing two picks Saturday.

Jones didn't throw a pick for just the second game this season, but he entered Saturday tied for third in the nation with nine interceptions.

Unless Richardson or Jones is able to step up his game, Florida is going to struggle to get over the .500 mark.

What's Next?

Georgia will return home to host Missouri at Sanford Stadium next Saturday. Florida will take on South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium on the same day.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.