MLB Says It Didn't Invite Donald Trump to Game 4 of World Series at Truist Park

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Former United States President Donald Trump said in a message sent to his mailing list that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and New York Yankees President Randy Levine invited him to attend Game 4 of the World Series between the visiting Houston Astros and host Atlanta Braves in Cumberland, Georgia, on Saturday.

However, MLB officials sent an email to Yahoo Sports' Hannah Keyser disputing that claim, saying that Trump requested to attend the matchup.

That would align with remarks made by Atlanta Braves CEO Terry McGuirk to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

"He called MLB and wanted to come to the game. We were very surprised. Of course, we said yes."

Trump's message to his list read as follows:

"Looking forward to being at the World Series in Atlanta tonight. Thank you to the Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred, and Randy Levine of the great New York Yankees, for the invite. Melania and I are looking forward to a wonderful evening watching two great teams!"

Trump notably told reporters that he was scheduled to throw out the first pitch at an August 15, 2020, Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees game.

"Randy Levine's a great friend of mine from the Yankees," Trump said on July 23, 2020.

"He asked me to throw out the first pitch. And I think I'm doing that on August 15 at Yankee Stadium. And I said, 'How's the crowd going to be?' And, it's like, 'You don't have a crowd. There's no such thing.' It's gonna be interesting."

Trump then said three days later that he had to cancel that scheduled first pitch because of his focus on COVID-19.

However, Katie Rogers and Noah Weiland of the New York Times reported that Trump had not been invited to throw out the first pitch: "Mr. Trump had not actually been invited on that day by the Yankees, according to one person with knowledge of Mr. Trump's schedule. His announcement surprised both Yankees officials and the White House staff."

Game 4 of the World Series is scheduled for Saturday at 8:09 p.m. ET. Atlanta leads the best-of-seven Fall Classic two games to one.