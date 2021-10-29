Mets Rumors: NY Requests to Interview Raquel Ferreira, Daniel Adler for GM Job

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

New York Mets president Sandy Alderson has reportedly requested to interview Boston Red Sox executive vice president and assistant general manager Raquel Ferreira for the club's vacant GM job, per SNY's Andy Martino.

The Mets have also requested to interview Minnesota Twins assistant GM Daniel Adler and Los Angeles Dodgers assistant GM Jeff Kingston.

